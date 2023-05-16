Danish Radisson Unit Missed Chance To Challenge Arbitration

By Elliot Weld (May 16, 2023, 5:31 PM EDT) -- An English commercial judge has ruled that the Danish unit of Radisson hotels waited too long to raise allegations of a biased tribunal that made an arbitration award to the Turkish hospitality company Hayat....

