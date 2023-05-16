Wash. Judge Says No Path For Unlicensed Legal Work Claims

By Rachel Riley (May 16, 2023, 6:37 PM EDT) -- Washington's state law against unlicensed legal work doesn't provide a private cause of action, a Seattle federal judge ruled Monday, denying a dentist partial summary judgment in his suit accusing a Massachusetts attorney of misguiding him in an acquisition....

