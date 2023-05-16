Riot Games Workers' Attys Get $8.5M In $100M Bias Deal

By Gina Kim (May 16, 2023, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A California state court judge gave final approval Tuesday to a $100 million class action settlement resolving current and former female workers' bias and pay disparity claims against Riot Games, and signed off on $8.5 million in fees to plaintiffs' counsel, putting an end to the five-year litigation....

