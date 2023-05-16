T.I.'s Stepdaughter Tells Jury MGA Stole Her Group's Look

By Craig Clough (May 16, 2023, 9:37 PM EDT) -- The stepdaughter of rapper T.I. and daughter of Tameka "Tiny" Harris told a California federal jury on Tuesday that toy company MGA Entertainment's line of O.M.G. dolls stole the signature look and likeness of her group, the OMG Girlz, which creates "great confusion" among fans. ...

