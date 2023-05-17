MLS Says Coach's Race Bias Claims Don't Involve League

By Patrick Hoff (May 17, 2023, 2:46 PM EDT) -- Major League Soccer urged a New York federal court to toss a Black coach's lawsuit claiming the league's lack of antidiscrimination policies caused several teams not to hire him because of his race, arguing it had no involvement in individual teams' hiring decisions....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS