Intent Isn't Required In Banking Terrorism Suit, Justices Told

By Rae Ann Varona (May 17, 2023, 5:45 PM EDT) -- Veterans who led a lawsuit accusing several European banks of funding terrorism are urging the U.S. Supreme Court to review a Second Circuit decision they said wrongly required the banks to have intended to kill or injure American service members in Iraq....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS