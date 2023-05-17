New Fat Brands Committee Seeks Pause Of Chancery Suit

By Elliot Weld (May 17, 2023, 1:56 PM EDT) -- A newly formed special litigation committee of the Fat Brands Inc. board of directors asked the Delaware Court of Chancery to stay a suit that alleges some of the board members enriched themselves through a merger while it completes its investigation into the matter....

