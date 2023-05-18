Texas Law Firm Seeks To Arbitrate Ex-Law Clerk's OT Claims

By Lynn LaRowe (May 18, 2023, 4:19 PM EDT) -- A personal injury law firm has asked a Texas federal court to toss its former law clerk's putative collective action and force her to arbitrate her overtime pay claims, which she launched a few months after it sued her in state court over alleged time theft....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS