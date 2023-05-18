Insurer Wants Out Of $16M Award For Worker's Fatal Fall

By Jennifer Mandato (May 18, 2023, 4:15 PM EDT) -- An insurer urged a New York federal court to relieve it of covering a $16.5 million judgment awarded against a community development consultant in a wrongful death suit following an employee's fatal fall, saying it was notified of the claim nine years after the suit was filed....

