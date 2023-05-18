What The Justices' Questions Signify For FCA Compliance

By Holly Butler and Rebecca Fallk (May 18, 2023, 3:10 PM EDT) -- No matter how the U.S. Supreme Court decides U.S. v. SuperValu Inc. and U.S. v. Safeway Inc., the oral arguments in these False Claims Act cases suggest that it may be prudent to integrate compliance improvements now....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS