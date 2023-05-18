Judge Slams Ala. DOT Head's $120M Toll Bridge Co. 'Vendetta'

By Peter McGuire (May 18, 2023, 5:56 PM EDT) -- The head of Alabama's transportation department planned to spend $120 million in taxpayer money to build an unnecessary coastal bridge in a personal campaign to undermine a nearby toll bridge company, according to a state judge's fiery order stopping work on the new span....

