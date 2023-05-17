Grinder Maker Not Liable For Arm Amputation, Jury Says

By Catherine Marfin (May 17, 2023, 6:02 PM EDT) -- A Houston federal jury said Wednesday that an industrial grinder that mangled a man's arm in 2020 didn't have any design defects that led to his injury....

