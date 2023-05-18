Hyundai, Kia Ink $200M Deal To End Consumer Car Theft Suits

By Linda Chiem (May 18, 2023, 3:49 PM EDT) -- Hyundai and Kia will pay cash and reimburse customers under an estimated $200 million settlement ending consolidated consumer claims in California alleging they knowingly sold defective vehicles that were vulnerable to theft, stemming some of the legal fallout from a viral nationwide TikTok trend popularizing tips for breaking into their cars....

