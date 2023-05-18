UC Job Applicant Claims Diversity Statement Is Unconstitutional

By Dorothy Atkins (May 18, 2023, 8:34 PM EDT) -- A job applicant sued University of California, Santa Cruz officials in California federal court Thursday, challenging the constitutionality of its requirement that job applicants submit a statement on diversity, equity and inclusion and claiming that the statements are akin to anti-communist "loyalty oaths" of the Cold War era....

