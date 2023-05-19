Ga. Urges 11th Circ. To Affirm $100M Fatal Crash Award

By Kelcey Caulder (May 19, 2023, 6:46 PM EDT) -- Georgia asked the Eleventh Circuit to uphold a $100 million punitive damages award against the maker of Mazda vehicle seat belts, saying the maker's argument that the award was too high fails in light of a "unique feature" of state law that limits punitive damages to one award only....

