Ace Must Cover ConEd Defense In Trip-And-Fall Suit

By Ganesh Setty (May 19, 2023, 3:15 PM EDT) -- Ace American Insurance Co. must defend utility company ConEd as an additional insured in a woman's trip-and-fall suit, a New York federal court ruled, finding that a ConEd contractor potentially still caused her alleged injuries even though it completed its work 10 months before the incident....

