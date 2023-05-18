TikTok Users Say Montana Has No Authority To Ban App

By Hailey Konnath (May 18, 2023, 11:13 PM EDT) -- A group of TikTok users have sued Montana's attorney general over the state's first-of-its-kind law banning the social media platform, slamming the prohibition as unconstitutional and "an attempt to exercise powers over national security that Montana does not have," according to the complaint entered Thursday in federal court....

