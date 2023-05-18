High Court's Warhol Ruling Poses New Concerns For Artists

By Tiffany Hu (May 18, 2023, 10:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court may have issued a narrow ruling to reject a fair use defense by the Andy Warhol Foundation over the artist's portrait of music icon Prince, but the decision may nonetheless make it trickier for artists who want to claim fair use, especially based on their artistic changes in earlier works, experts say....

