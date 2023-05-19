$35M Patent Infringement Case Against Dropbox Flops At Trial

By Andrew Karpan (May 19, 2023, 9:14 PM EDT) -- A federal jury in Waco, Texas, on Friday cleared online file storage company Dropbox Inc. in a $35 million case alleging that it infringed patents picked up by a lawyer's licensing company from a one-time coder at IBM, and also found those patents invalid....

