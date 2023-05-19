Intel Strikes Out Again In Bid For VLSI Investor Information

By Ryan Davis (May 19, 2023, 9:59 PM EDT) -- Intel's attempt to secure more information about the investors in VLSI, the company that is pursuing a multibillion-dollar patent enforcement campaign against the chipmaker, has been shot down by a California federal judge, who expressed skepticism of Intel's motives....

