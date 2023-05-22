Patient Wants Pa. Health Co. Nude Photo Leak Suit Alive

By Ben Kochman (May 22, 2023, 7:16 PM EDT) -- A patient accusing Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley Health Network of negligently allowing ransomware attackers to steal and publish her nude photos has asked a federal judge to keep her lawsuit alive, claiming that the hospital should have bolstered its defenses after acquiring a company that had suffered a prior data breach....

