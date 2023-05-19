HNA Told To Give Holder Of Chicago Tower, NY Center To LLC

By Nate Beck (May 19, 2023, 8:50 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Friday gave HNA International seven days to finally turn an entity over to an affiliate of real estate investment trust SL Green Realty Corp., which owns a Chicago tower and a New York conference center, finding that the Chinese firm has tried to avoid paying a $185.4 million arbitration award....

