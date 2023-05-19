7th Circ. Says TCPA Defendant Owes Extra Class Notice Costs

By Craig Clough (May 19, 2023, 10:04 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Friday affirmed that a travel company must pay $600,000 in notification costs after an Illinois class was expanded to include consumers nationwide in robocall litigation, finding the move appropriate in the "unusual" circumstance because the class was expanded after the defendant was found liable....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS