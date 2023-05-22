Judge Urged To Deny Mass. Wind Farm Injunction Bid

By Brent Godwin (May 22, 2023, 5:53 PM EDT) -- Wind farm company Vineyard Wind has urged a Massachusetts federal judge not to issue a stay or injunction against its offshore energy project, asserting that the fishing companies opposing the project would not be irreparably harmed, while a halt could make it impossible to ever complete the project....

