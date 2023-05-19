Nursing Home Not Liable For Early COVID Deaths, Jury Says

By Rachel Riley (May 19, 2023, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A federal jury sided with a Seattle-area nursing home on Friday, finding the company was not at fault for the deaths of two women who lived at its facility rocked by one of the nation's first COVID-19 outbreaks....

