Atty Convicted Of Fraud To Challenge High Court Suspension

By Katie Buehler (May 22, 2023, 6:05 PM EDT) -- A well-known former Alabama attorney who was convicted of defrauding ex-NBA star Charles Barkley and other investors out of millions of dollars was suspended by the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, a step that moves the former lawyer closer to disbarment and one he said he plans to challenge....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS