High Court Won't Take Up IPhone Radiation Suit

By Katie Buehler (May 22, 2023, 10:36 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear arguments in a proposed class action targeting Apple Inc. for the amount of radiation its iPhones emit, leaving in place a Ninth Circuit panel ruling that the California consumer protection law the consumers had brought claims under was preempted by federal law....

