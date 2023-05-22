Walgreens Says Crowell 'Betrayal' Led To $642M Humana Win

By Ryan Boysen (May 22, 2023, 4:37 PM EDT) -- Walgreens has asked a D.C. federal court to throw out a "staggering" $642 million arbitration award that insurer Humana recently won against the pharmacy chain, accusing Crowell & Moring LLP of "betrayal" for advising Walgreens on its drug pricing policies, then persuading Humana to sue over those same policies years later....

