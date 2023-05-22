Economic Claims Tossed From Abbott Formula MDL

By Emily Field (May 22, 2023, 7:09 PM EDT) -- The Illinois federal judge overseeing litigation over contaminated Similac infant formula on Monday tossed claims brought by parents who claimed they were harmed economically by buying the baby food, saying the parents haven't claimed that the particular formula they bought was contaminated with bacteria....

