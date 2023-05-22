'Varsity Blues' Ruling Unravels Pot Case, Indicted Atty Says

By Chris Villani (May 22, 2023, 6:37 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts attorney said Monday that the recent First Circuit ruling throwing out convictions in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case also undercuts the government's claims that his lobbying to get a marijuana shop opened amounts to wire fraud....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS