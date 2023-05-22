SocGen, 2 Other Banks Reach $90M Libor Deal With Investors

By Katryna Perera (May 22, 2023, 7:55 PM EDT) -- Baltimore's City Council and other plaintiffs have asked a New York federal judge to give the first green light to a $90 million settlement they have reached with MUFG Bank Ltd., the Norinchukin Bank and Société Générale to resolve antitrust claims that the banks unlawfully manipulated Libor....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS