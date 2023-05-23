7th Circ. Asked To Toss $57M Chicken Price-Fixing Atty Fee

By Celeste Bott (May 23, 2023, 6:40 PM EDT) -- A class objector in Chicago's massive consolidated suit over broiler chicken price-fixing urged the Seventh Circuit on Tuesday to vacate a $57 million attorney fee award for class counsel in a $181 million deal for chicken buyers, arguing that the firm accepted lower award shares in other circuits....

