Animal Activists Ax LA Stadium Ejection Suit Ahead Of Trial

By Khadrice Rollins (May 23, 2023, 8:19 PM EDT) -- Eight animal cruelty protesters who were removed by security from outside the then-Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles for showing videos of horses being injured and abused have notified a California federal court they will be dropping their free-speech lawsuit, negating a December trial....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS