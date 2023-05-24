Judge Won't Rule Yet On Airline Experts: 'Court Position Clear'

By Bryan Koenig (May 24, 2023, 5:03 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge summarily refused Wednesday to tell the U.S. Department of Justice if it's allowed more than one expert economist in the challenge to JetBlue's planned $3.8 billion purchase of Spirit Airlines, apparently teeing up the question for closer to trial....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS