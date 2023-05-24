Ohio Panel Backs Toss Of Law Firm's $2.1M Shared Fee Fight

By Ryan Harroff (May 24, 2023, 1:47 PM EDT) -- A Houston-based law firm cannot expect a $2.1 million fee share for a case one of its principals referred to another firm, an Ohio state appeals court said Wednesday after ruling there was no fee share contract in place and the Texas firm never represented the client....

