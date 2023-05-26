Double Jeopardy Presents Rare Question In DOJ Fraud Case

By Catherine Marfin (May 25, 2023, 9:17 PM EDT) -- A Houston federal judge will consider Friday whether a multimillion-dollar health care fraud case that ended in a mistrial last year should be thrown out based on double jeopardy, a proposition that could present a complex legal question in the aftermath of alleged misconduct by three U.S. Department of Justice prosecutors....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS