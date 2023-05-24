Consumer Suit Over American-JetBlue Pact Sent To NY

By Linda Chiem (May 24, 2023, 6:25 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge who recently dismantled American Airlines and JetBlue's domestic partnership said Wednesday that a proposed consumer class action alleging the airlines' pact increased fares and diminished flight choices should be transferred to New York where similar suits have already been consolidated....

