New Judge Ends 'Outrageous' BIA Stay, Sets Tribal Cattle Trial

By Donald Morrison (May 25, 2023, 5:30 PM EDT) -- A South Dakota federal judge ordered a group of Bureau of Indian Affairs officials to face trial in a suit filed nearly a decade ago by a member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe over the impoundment of his cattle, ridiculing an administrative court's failure to act in a timely manner days after he was assigned the case....

