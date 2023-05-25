Ga. Cop Must Pay Monthly Pending Appeal Of $40M Judgment

By Kelcey Caulder (May 25, 2023, 6:21 PM EDT) -- Atlanta police officer Jon Grubbs must pay $700 a month while waiting for a decision on his appeal of a $40 million judgment against him in a case in which a jury said his use of excessive force rendered a man quadriplegic, a Georgia federal judge ruled Wednesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS