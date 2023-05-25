Johnson & Johnson Settles 161 Hernia Mesh Suits In Ga.

By Kelcey Caulder (May 25, 2023, 7:15 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson and Ethicon Inc. and plaintiffs in 161 cases alleging that a certain hernia mesh product was defectively designed and seriously injured consumers told a Georgia federal judge they had settled, asking the judge to dismiss the cases....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS