Peloton 'Bike+' IP Row May Be For Jury To Decide, Judge Says

By Dorothy Atkins (May 25, 2023, 6:14 PM EDT) -- A California magistrate judge on Thursday appeared prepared to send to trial a professional cyclist's trademark lawsuit against Peloton over its "Bike+" brand, telling counsel that while she wasn't confused by the two products, their dueling summary judgment bids each faced a high legal bar....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS