Pension Row With Teamsters Belongs In Court, 1st Circ. Told

By Emmy Freedman (May 26, 2023, 1:47 PM EDT) -- A logistics company urged the First Circuit to reconsider a decision that tossed out its dispute with the Teamsters over $1.5 million in alleged pension debt, saying the Multiemployer Pension Plan Amendments Act's mandatory arbitration provision does not apply here....

