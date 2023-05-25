MGA Boss Says T.I.'s 'Total Lie' No Comparison To Mattel Row

By Craig Clough (May 25, 2023, 10:47 PM EDT) -- MGA Entertainment CEO Isaac Larian on Thursday fiercely rejected arguments that T.I.'s copyright suit against his company is comparable to MGA's epic legal battle with Mattel and other lawsuits his company has filed, telling a California jury the rapper's suit is a "false and a total lie" and "extortion."...

