Healthline Media Shakes Suit Over Meta Data-Sharing For Now

By Allison Grande (May 26, 2023, 10:17 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has tossed a putative class action accusing medical information provider Healthline Media of illegally sharing users' personal data with Meta Platforms Inc., finding that the plaintiff has yet to prove that she's a "subscriber" covered by federal video privacy law....

