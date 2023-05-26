Fiat Chrysler Must Face Most 'Fix and Repair' Claims

By Danielle Ferguson (May 26, 2023, 5:40 PM EDT) -- Fiat Chrysler cannot avoid express warranty claims from residents of 15 states in a putative class action alleging the company voided their lifetime powertrain warranties, after a Michigan federal judge declined to apply Michigan law barring "fix and repair" claims under the Uniform Commercial Code to the entire suit....

