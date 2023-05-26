Flooring Co. Inks $7.5M Deal In Investor Suit Over SEC Probe

By Emilie Ruscoe (May 26, 2023, 5:50 PM EDT) -- Investors in carpet tile maker Interface Inc. have asked a Brooklyn federal judge to give an initial nod to a proposed $7.5 million deal to end claims the company improperly calculated its earnings per share, hurting shareholders after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission fined the company $5 million over the inaccurate accounting....

