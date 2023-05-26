VP's Sex Discrimination Suit Against De Niro Partially Tossed

By Grace Elletson (May 26, 2023, 1:25 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge granted Robert De Niro and his production company a partial win in a former vice president's sex bias suit claiming the movie star saddled her with gendered tasks, such as folding his clothes and boxers, and made her work 13-hour days....

