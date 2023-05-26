Mass. Judge Won't Halt Wind Farm Construction For Fishing

By Grace Dixon (May 26, 2023, 4:53 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge refused to pause the construction of an 800-megawatt wind farm off the coast of Martha's Vineyard, finding fishing groups' claims that the measure is needed to avoid irreparable harm were belied by their monthslong wait before seeking relief....

