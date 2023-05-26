Trafficking Ruling Offers Liability Lessons For Hospitality Cos.

By Danielle Dudai (May 26, 2023, 12:28 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge's dismissal of a lawsuit accusing several national hotel chains of knowingly benefiting from sex trafficking at their premises or franchises includes noteworthy takeaways for hotel and hospitality leaders about how to protect guests and staff, and shield their companies from liability and reputational damage....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS