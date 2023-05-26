Atty Says Ga. Bar Must Face 'Apartheid' Discipline Suit

By Emily Johnson (May 26, 2023, 4:15 PM EDT) -- An Atlanta-area attorney is asking a Georgia federal judge to keep alive her proposed class action alleging that the state's bar discriminates against Black attorneys as part of what she called its "apartheid disciplinary process," arguing the bar can't hide behind immunity provisions over the organization's alleged civil rights violations....

